5 More Glen Powell Movies to Watch After ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell fever has reached a boiling point with the release of “Twisters,” this summer’s blockbuster legacy sequel to the 1996 original. The film puts Powell’s ineffable charisma, sensitivity and good looks (there is a wet T-shirt scene) to great use and will surely leave many wondering, “What other Glen Powell movies should I watch?”

Wonder no more. The 35-year-old Texas native catapulted to fame over the last few years and is now one of the most in-demand actors around, but he’s been doing great work onscreen for the better part of a decade. “Twisters” is terrific, but read on for five more great Glen Powell movies to watch next.

Everybody Wants Some!!

Paramount Pictures

Powell first made a mark for some in Richard Linklater’s 2016 film “Everybody Wants Some!!,” a spiritual sequel to Linklater’s seminal “Dazed and Confused” that follows members of a college baseball team in Texas in 1980 over the course of a couple of days. Rowdy and utterly charming, Powell immediately steals every scene he’s in but the film as a whole is a terrific hang-out movie. No stress, just vibes.

Where to Stream: Paramount+, Prime Video, MGM+ and Fubo TV

Set It Up

Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch in “Set It Up” (Netflix)

If you watch one rom-com on this list, make it “Set It Up.” The 2018 Netflix film is what really put Powell on the radar for many, and it’s a delightful throwback to the romantic comedies that populated the 1990s. Powell and Zoey Deutch play two exhausted assistants to two very overbearing New York City bosses (played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) who decide the answer to their problems is setting their bosses up romantically. But wouldn’t you know it, the assistants start to fall for each other too. The whole thing is deftly directed by Claire Scanlon, a veteran of “The Office,” and the fireworks between Powell and Deutsch are palpable — we’re still waiting for them to rightfully inherit their title of the next Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell in “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

The story goes that Powell was so bummed out he lost the role of Goose’s son in “Top Gun: Maverick” (which went to Miles Teller) that he declined Tom Cruise’s offer to play a different character. But after a heart-to-heart and discussion about fleshing this new character out, Powell changed his mind. The result is Hangman, the cocky classmate of Teller’s character. And while Powell’s great, “Top Gun: Maverick” as a whole is something of a masterpiece. An emotional, thrilling and endlessly compelling follow-up made with a heaping of heart by Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie. There’s a reason it was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Paramount+ and MGM+

Hit Man

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Powell and Linklater teamed up again on this year’s “Hit Man,” a based-on-a-true-story romp about a teacher who goes undercover to perform sting operations for the police, catching people who are looking to hire an assassin. But when Powell’s character falls for one of his targets (played by Adria Arjona), things get complicated. Powell co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater and this is a tremendous throwback that captures the vibes of old Hollywood screwball comedies with added sexy thrills. It’s hilarious and surprising, and there’s one scene that’ll have you standing up on your couch, hooting and hollering at the TV with glee.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Anyone but You

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in “Anyone but You” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

If you need even more Powell rom-com power, “Anyone but You” puts his romantic comedy leading man chops on full display. He and Sydney Sweeney anchor this film about two strangers who have a horrible first date, then are unexpectedly reunited for the wedding of a mutual friend in Australia. Over a wedding weekend these opposites start to attract, but will their hot-and-cold relationship ruin the festivities for all?

Where to Stream: Netflix