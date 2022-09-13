golden globes

Golden Globes Set to Announce Return to NBC in January 2023

by | September 13, 2022 @ 6:20 AM

It’s unclear how many actors will choose to attend the awards, which were on hiatus while the group attempted to adopt reforms

The Golden Globes are set to announce this week a return to NBC in January 2023 after a one-year hiatus in which the group said it aimed to root out corruption, increase diversity and grow the number of voters – but succeeded only in half-measures. 

An announcement that the Globes broadcast will return on January 10 is being prepared for as early as this week by NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, according to three knowledgeable individuals who spoke to TheWrap. 

