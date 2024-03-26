Here’s How Google’s Generative AI for Newsrooms Product Will Work

Google is pushing hard on a generative AI product that would help news outlets write, distribute, and monetize their work. “It feels very big,” one person with knowledge of the project told me. “It’s certainly a high priority project,” said another person within Google said.

The initiative has been in the works since at least last summer, but public information about it has been scarce. Last month, a report about the program alarmed me, so I went poking around for more details. And after speaking with multiple sources close to the project, I’m going to share the most comprehensive public description of the program here with you today.