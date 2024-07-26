Surprisingly, Google Is Thriving In The GenAI Era | Commentary

If not dead, Google was supposed to be in a tailspin by now. The rise of generative AI promised new, improved ways to seek and investigate information online. And the old keeper of blue links was meant to be on borrowed time.

Except it hasn’t worked out that way — at least not yet. Google today is thriving. It’s turned in double-digit percentage sales growth this year and hasn’t given up its dominant lead in search. Its cloud business just hit $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, partly thanks to a surge in generative AI interest. And over the past year, it’s been a better investment than Microsoft, the consensus AI leader.