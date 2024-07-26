OpenAI Testing Google Competitor SearchGPT

OpenAI is currently testing a temporary prototype called SearchGPT that appears to be a direct competitor to Google.

The artificial intelligence research organization behind ChatGPT detailed their new search features in a Thursday announcement, promising “fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.”

According to OpenAI, the tool utilizes the “conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web” to give “clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from.”

Apparently, you’ll be able to ask SearchGPT follow-up questions that will mold the way humans interact with the AI through shared context.

The org further noted that SearchGPT is focused solely on search functionality and will be independent of training their generative AI models. Although, they also plan to “integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.”

A select group of users and publishers — such as The Atlantic and News Corp — are among the current testers. Interested parties are invited to join the waitlist. Additionally, sites can still pop up as search results, even if they choose to opt out of the AI training.

The news comes two weeks after Microsoft exited its role as observer of the board for OpenAI after they helped reinstate CEO Sam Altman in 2023. It also comes after the FTC opened an investigation into the tech giant’s investment — valued at ~$13 billion.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 and hit $3.4 billion in annual recurring revenue in May.