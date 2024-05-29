Does anyone really believe OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anymore?

Altman launched OpenAI in 2015 with a mission to develop AI that “benefits all of humanity.” Fast forward nine years later, humanity be damned — Altman and his ego needed a “Her” moment when OpenAI launched its latest version, ChatGPT-4o. Problem is, Scarlett Johansson was having none of it. Neither is much of the creative community, which is finally beginning to understand its collective power and is rising up to say, “Stop the madness!”

That “madness” is the arrogant taking of not just creative works — which is the subject of an ever-growing number of infringement cases in the courts – but now also the taking of creators’ personas themselves.