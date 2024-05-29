Scarlett Johansson Takes the AI Fight to Big Tech, and Big Media Should Follow | Commentary

The creative community has had enough with Sam Altman and Silicon Valley’s “take first, apologize later” strategy

scarlett-johansson-sam-altman
Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Getty Images)
Peter Csathy

Does anyone really believe OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anymore? 

Altman launched OpenAI in 2015 with a mission to develop AI that “benefits all of humanity.” Fast forward nine years later, humanity be damned — Altman and his ego needed a “Her” moment when OpenAI launched its latest version, ChatGPT-4o. Problem is, Scarlett Johansson was having none of it. Neither is much of the creative community, which is finally beginning to understand its collective power and is rising up to say, “Stop the madness!” 

That “madness” is the arrogant taking of not just creative works — which is the subject of an ever-growing number of infringement cases in the courts – but now also the taking of creators’ personas themselves.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He’s a leading expert and chairman of Creative Media, a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. He also serves as CEO of Deep Cuts Media, a music IP and catalog representation and advisory firm. His “Fearless Media” newsletter covers the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.