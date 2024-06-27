Time and OpenAI Strike Content Partnership

Time is the latest media outlet to partner with OpenAI, as the two have struck a multi-year content deal and strategic partnership that will bring Time’s journalism to OpenAI products, including ChatGPT.

The partnership is a big one for OpenAI as it will grant the AI giant access to 101 years of archival journalism, which it will then use to fuel AI-generated responses to user inquiries. As part of the deal, each answer derived from a Time article will include a citation and link back to the original source on Time’s website.

“Throughout our 101-year history, Time has embraced innovation to ensure that the delivery of our trusted journalism evolves alongside technology,” said Time Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard. “This partnership with OpenAI advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally as we continue to embrace innovative new ways of bringing Time’s journalism to audiences globally.”

“We’re partnering with Time to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools, and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources,” said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI.

The partnership will also allow Time access to OpenAI’s technology to develop new tools and provide feedback to OpenAI, the storied news magazine said.

This comes as the dealmaking pace between news publishers and AI firms has picked up, with News Corp and Vox Media striking deals last month. Time now joins The AP, DotDash Meredith, Axel Springer, and more in licensing content to the tech company.

But not every media company is welcoming AI with open arms. The New York Times launched a blockbuster lawsuit against both Microsoft and OpenAI in December, accusing the tech giants of copyright infringement. The case will likely set a precedent for how future AI cases involving media and copyright infringement are litigated.

Many other media organizations have followed suit, launching their own lawsuits against the AI tech giants, including eight Alden Global Capital-owned newsrooms and digital outlets Raw Story, Alternet, and The Intercept.

The existential question for media outlets has become whether to fight AI or strike a content partnership that ensures payment for use of their material.