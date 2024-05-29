News publishers are grappling with how to respond to Big Tech’s aggressive push into generative AI models that leverage decades of their news content without paying a dime.

For many, the decision comes down to whether to fight AI purveyors in court, or license their content for a price now — which may seem like a pittance in years to come as Big Tech reaps untold billions from building out the technology.

Tech companies like OpenAI, which has already hit $2 billion in annual revenue, continue to court publishers with up-front compensation — after having likely used much of that same content to train their Large Language Models (LLMs).