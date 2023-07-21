Greg Gutfeld Suggests U.S. Expand Sanctuary Cities Beyond the Scope of Migrants: ‘You Come Here – With Your Gun!’ (Video)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had a bright idea Thursday on how U.S. cities could provide sanctuary to more than just migrants trying to escape the Gestapo-like Trump-era tactics of the immigration enforcement agency known simply as ICE.

Gutfeld, cool as ice as always on the roundtable show “The Five,” suggested the idea of sanctuary cities should be expanded to include other things — like protection for people with guns.

“This is why the United States is great, though. It’s federalism, Dana,” Gutfeld said, drawing in cohost Dana Perino while bringing into the conversation a centuries-old constitutional principle that was widely used to justify slavery. “It’s a terrain for beta testing, right? Every state can try out stuff.

“They should be trying out more stuff,” Gutfeld continued. “There should be sanctuary cities for people who want to have guns, right? ‘You come here with your gun!’ We’ll take — like, we have sanctuary cities for illegal acts. Why can’t we have sanctuary cities for other things? How bout a sanctuary city for not paying taxes? There should be comparisons. The things that… “

“It’s called Delaware,” cohost Jesse Watters interjected, referring to the state with corporate-friendly tax laws.

“Yes, exactly,” Gutfeld said, laughing at the hilarious joke.

Gutfeld then went on a tangent regarding a report he said CNN “promoted” that stated “mass shooting among Blacks occur where there are more Blacks.”

But alas, it was only Gutfeld doing Gutfled, setting up a seemingly racist joke about the controversy surrounding Jason Aldean and his country music video shot in front of a Tennessee courthouse known as the site of a 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black man.

“And it’s like, maybe in these urban, dense areas, that should be factored in,” Gutfeld said. “Maybe move to these small towns, cause guess what? That stuff doesn’t happen in small towns.”

Watch video of the Fox News segment at the top of this post.