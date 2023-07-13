Matt Gaetz’s Fat Joke Draws Big Laughs on Fox News: ‘I’m More Likely to Take Chris Christie’s Exercise Plan’ (Video)

Congressman Matt Gaetz tried his hand at a brand of comedy that doesn’t go over well with most audiences in 2023 but is apparently fine on Fox News, pointing out Chris Christie’s weight to the delight of the in-studio audience.

Gaetz, the U.S. representative for Florida who was previously under investigation by the Department of Justice for sex trafficking and obstruction of justice, shot back at criticism Christie leveled at the House Judiciary Committee for which Gaetz is a part of as he appeared on “Hannity.”

“I’m more likely to take Chris Christie’s exercise plan than his fundraising strategy,” Gaetz quipped to the delight of a laughing studio audience.

Gaetz had been addressing Christie’s remarks about hearings with FBI Director Chris Wray, who Christie said “had delivered extraordinary results,” according to Gaetz.

“The problem is they’re just extraordinarily awful,” Gaetz told Sean Hannity. “Like, Chris Christie criticized us for engaging in fundraising theater during this committee. I’m not going to take my notes on fundraising from a guy who was a lobbyist and was snout down in the lobbyist financial money laundering situation when he was raising money from them as governor of New Jersey.”

Hannity then doubled down on the joke, chiming in by calling Christie “a clown” and recalling his 2017 beach photos that went viral.

Watch video of “Hannity” segment at the top of this post.