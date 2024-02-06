Greg Gutfeld Heckles ‘SNL’ Writers for Nikki Haley Sketch: ‘She Fit Right In by Not Being Funny’ | Video

The “king of late night” Greg Gutfeld savagely heckled the writers over at “Saturday Night Live” for their sketch with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a move that in tight New York City comics circles might colloquially be referred to as “shots fired.”

The “Gutfeld!” host opened his Monday night monologue with a look at the former South Carolina governor’s role in the opening sketch from NBC’s late-night show over the weekend.

“She fit right in by not being funny,” Gutfeld said. “She played the role of a concerned South Carolina voter in the opening skit, questioning a fake Donald Trump in a townhall – and she showed all the charisma of a five-pound bag of all-purpose flour.”

The Fox News show then rolled a clip from Haley’s Saturday appearance, in which she asks Trump if the legally embattled front-runner needs to borrow some money.

“Oh, don’t do this, Nikki Haley Joe Osment!” said the exasperated Trump impersonator, playing on the former president’s tendency to ramble. “We call her – remember that one? ‘I see dead people.’”

“That’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe on the ballot,” Haley replies.

Cut to Gutfeld: “The only dead people we see are the writers for this show.”

Hello, NYPD? We heard what we thought might be gunshots.

Watch the comic-on-comic crime in the video above.