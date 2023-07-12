The “Gutfeld!” gang couldn’t help notice the black-and-white contrast between “former rock star” Jack White’s tirade against celebrities who “normalize” Donald Trump with polite greetings and his own public BFF relationship with the late country legend Loretta Lynn – who herself was a Republican and open Trump supporter.

“An army of seven nations can’t stop his Trump frustration,” host Greg Gutfeld said in a standard rhyming stanza to open his Fox News late-night show Tuesday.

Earlier this week, White called out Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson and Joe Rogan in an Instagram post after footage showed them interacting with Donald Trump during his appearance at a UFC fight in Las Vegas. “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s—t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote.

The “Gutfeld!” didn’t have to do too much research to find a flaw in White’s logic.

“Well too bad, Jack, because you are a big phony,” Gutfeld said. “You sung [sic] at Loretta Lynn’s funeral, and she endorsed Trump!”

Lynn, a lifelong Republican, died in 2022, and was never shy about her support for the former president. White and Lynn’s friendship sparked the 2004 landmark album “Van Lear Rose,” considered by many to be her best album, winning Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Country Collaboration – with White, who also produced the record for Interscope.

“So what were Rogan and Wahlberg supposed to do anyway, tackle Trump to the ground and try to pull back his orange devil mask?” Gutfeld asked. “Maybe that’s what Jack White would do. He doesn’t seem like a people person.”

Gutfeld ultimately dismissed White’s opinion as irrelevant – but not for the reason one might think.

“None of this bothers me, and it doesn’t bother you – who cares what White thinks anyway,” he said. “This is a monologue merely to remind you that only stupid people still use the phrase ‘normalize.'”

Watch the entire segment in the video above.