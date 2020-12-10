Hulu has renewed “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a fifth season, Dana Walden said Thursday at Disney Investor Day 2020. We still do not have a premiere date for Season 4.

“Handmaid’s Tale” is Hulu’s No. 1 original series.

Production on Season 4 of the Elisabeth Moss-led drama was just getting underway in Canada back in March when it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s fourth season was originally expected to launch in Fall 2020.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for Season 4 in July 2019, ahead of its Season 3 finale last Aug. 14. The dystopian drama’s third installment launched in June 2019, which made it ineligible for last year’s Emmys, and Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in April 2017 and April 2018, respectively.

Along with Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa. The series hails from MGM Television.

There was a ton of news announced at the annual event. Earlier on, we got an update on Hulu’s subscriber count, as well as fresh (pretty) sub numbers for Disney+ and ESPN+.

As of Dec. 2, 2020, Hulu had 38.8 million subscribers, ESPN+ had 11.5 million subscribers and Disney+ boasted 86.8 million subscribers.

Watch the “Handmaid’s Tale” cast get all excited about the Season 5 renewal news via the video below.

✨The cast has a special message for you ✨

Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020

