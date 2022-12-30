Thai Randolph

Thai Randolph, CEO of Hartbeat

Hartbeat CEO Says Her Hollywood Career Path Wasn’t a Straight Line: ‘Be Very Flexible About How You Get There’

by | December 30, 2022 @ 2:09 PM

Office With a View: Thai Randolph pivoted to entertainment after realizing success at her job marketing missiles ”was going to kill a lot of people“

Thai Randolph, CEO of Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat entertainment company and co-founder of Sugaberry, an audio-first entertainment company tailored for Black women, is unusual in age-obsessed Hollywood. She’s proud to announce that she is 40 — and for a few more months still fits the demographic that landed her on AdAge’s 40 Under 40 List in 2018. In 2021, she led the launch of Women Write Now, a partnership between the Sundance Institute and Hartbeat to develop the next generation of Black women in comedy.

Other recent accolades include being named to Entrepreneur’s Women of Impact list, Cynopsis’ It List and Multichannel News Wonder Women in Streaming “Women to Watch.” Hartbeat is the product of the April 2022 merger of Hart’s two companies Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud into a single comedy-minded entity.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

