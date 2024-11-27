Watch a Deleted Scene from Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ | Exclusive

Nothing says Christmas like “Hawkeye.”

The Marvel Studios series, which premiered on Disney+ in 2021, is set during the holidays and fully embraces the “Die Hard”-ish set-up, as Hawkeye (a returning Jeremy Renner) tutors a new archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) while avoiding a Black Widow (Florence Pugh) out for revenge and a gang of merciless gangsters (led by Alaqua Cox). It’s just fun. And rewatching the series has become something of a Christmas tradition.

This tradition will be kicked up a notch this year as the series finally arrives on physical media, in a 4K UHD set, on December 3. The set is festooned with extras, including a documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, the terrific “Assembled” documentary (also previously on Disney+) and a ton of deleted scenes. Watch one of those deleted scenes (“Moira Comes Home”), exclusively, below.

In the scene, Clint and Kate Bishop are hiding in an old lady’s apartment. She comes home (with her cat, no less) and chases them out. Who is the tough superhero now?

Along with “Hawkeye,” which is being labeled “The Complete First Season” although no indication that further adventures will be coming from Clint and Kate, will be the release of “Loki” season 2. Two more Disney+ series – “Ahsoka” season 1 and “The Mandalorian” season 2 are also coming to 4K UHD on December 3.

Marvel Studios’ next feature film “Captain America: Brave New World,” hits theaters on February 14, 2025.