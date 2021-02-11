wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

Warner Bros.

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early

by | February 11, 2021 @ 3:21 PM

The number of HBO Max subscribers jumped following Warner Bros.’ announcement that all 2021 movies would debut on the streaming service, new data shows

HBO Max’s big bet on new movie releases appears to be showing early signs of paying off, with nearly twice as many people adding subscriptions after it announced its full 2021 film slate would debut on the service, according to Hub Entertainment Research.

In November, 7% of Americans who signed up for a TV subscription added HBO Max, according to survey data Hub shared exclusively with TheWrap. That figure spiked to 13% in December — a trend that coincided with Warner Bros. announcing all 17 films it had pegged for theatrical releases in 2021 would also premiere on the new streaming service. The jump in new subscriptions also coincided with “Wonder Woman 1984” hitting HBO Max on Christmas Day.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

How CBS Continues to Bet Big on Horror With ‘Clarice’
The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios
February Oscar Contenders Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Nomadland The United States vs. Billie Holiday The Father

Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through – With Voters and Audiences?
This is Us - Season 5

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drag NBC Down
Promising Young Woman Twitter

Critics at a Crossroads: How a ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Got Caught in the Culture Wars

Are Twitter and Netflix Taking a Hit for Overperforming in New Subscribers Early in the Pandemic?
Miss Scarlet and the Duke

What Was the 2nd Most-Watched TV Channel on Super Bowl Sunday?
911 Kenneth Choi Chimney

‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Ratings Rise in Week After Crossover
Apple TV filming at Kester Elementary School Sherman Oaks

Battle Brews Over LA Schools Used as Film Sets While Real Students Are Stuck at Home
David Goodman WGA West

WGA President Says Pandemic ‘Sped Up’ Packaging Fee Victory: ‘Agencies Aren’t Out of the Writer Business’