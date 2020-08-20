HBO Max in September: Here’s Everything New Coming

HBO Max is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in the month of September.

Highlights include Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves,” out Sept. 3, which follows two androids raising a human child on a distant planet; “Coastal Elites” starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae, out Sept. 12, and “The Murders at White House Farm,” which is out in Sept. but doesn’t yet have an exact premiere date.

Others without a premiere date coming in Sept. include season one of “Haute Dog,” “Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” and seasons one through three of “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

Read the full list below:

Sept. 1

93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

City Of God, 2003 (HBO)

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Sept. 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 10

Unpregnant, Film Premiere

Sept. 11

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

Sept. 12

Coastal Elites (HBO)

Sept.14

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Sept. 15

Re:ZERO, Season 2

Sept. 17

Weston Woods, 2020

Sept. 18

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 19

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Sept. 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

Sept. 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Sept. 26

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 27

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)

Leaving Throughout the Month of September:

Sept. 7

A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)

The Hate U Give, 2018

Sept. 8

The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)

Sept. 28

24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 30

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)

Anna, 2019 (HBO)

Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)

Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

The Exorcist, 1973

Free Willy, 1993

Grease, 1978

Gremlins, 1984

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Shaft, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Superman Returns, 2006

Troy, 2004

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wild Bunch, 1969

