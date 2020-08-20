HBO Max in September: Here’s Everything New Coming

HBO Max is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in the month of September.
Highlights include Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves,” out Sept. 3, which follows two androids raising a human child on a distant planet; “Coastal Elites” starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae, out Sept. 12, and “The Murders at White House Farm,” which is out in Sept. but doesn’t yet have an exact premiere date.
Others without a premiere date coming in Sept. include season one of “Haute Dog,” “Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” and seasons one through three of “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”
Read the full list below:
Sept. 1
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Sept. 3
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 4
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 5
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 10
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Sept. 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Sept. 12
Coastal Elites (HBO)
Sept.14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 15
Re:ZERO, Season 2
Sept. 17
Weston Woods, 2020
Sept. 18
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 19
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Sept. 23
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
Sept. 25
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Sept. 26
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 27
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)
Leaving Throughout the Month of September:
Sept. 7
A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)
The Hate U Give, 2018
Sept. 8
The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)
Sept. 28
24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 30
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
Anna, 2019 (HBO)
Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)
Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
The Exorcist, 1973
Free Willy, 1993
Grease, 1978
Gremlins, 1984
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Shaft, 2019 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Superman Returns, 2006
Troy, 2004
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wild Bunch, 1969
