HBO Max’s ‘Singletown’ Trailer: 5 Couples Split Up to Test Out the Single Life – Next Door to Their Exes (Video)
Dating series debuts later this month
Margeaux Sippell | August 13, 2020 @ 11:24 AM
Last Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 11:27 AM
HBO Max just dropped the trailer for its upcoming reality dating series “Singletown,” and it finds five couples taking time apart to test out the single life. The only catch is — their exes are also their new neighbors.
Throughout the season, they’ll try to decide whether they want to get back together with their old flames or move on for good.
“‘Singletown’ begins with a unique ending as five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one incredible summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two luxury Singletown apartments, which, to their surprise, are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor. Supported by their mentor’s matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on an indulgent summer full of money-can’t-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain in Singletown?”
“Singletown” was originally produced by Keshet Productions for ITV2 and distributed by Keshet International.
