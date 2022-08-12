Helen Hoehne Re-Elected as President of the HFPA

Helen Hoehne has been re-elected to another term as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association by an overwhelming margin, the company announced on Friday.

“I am humbled and truly grateful to be re-elected,” Hoehne said in a statement. “This is a vote of confidence in the changes we have made and the course we have charted in moving the HFPA forward with its reforms towards greater diversity, integrity, and transparency. I am optimistic about our future and the future of the Golden Globes, as well as the impact we hope to have in using this platform to continue our philanthropic efforts.”

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Hoehne has been a HFPA member since 2004, serving on the board of directors from 2012-19 and elected vice president in 2020.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UC Irvine in 1998 and received her master’s degree in psychology from Pepperdine University in 2000. She went on to study journalism at UCLA, graduating in 2002.

Hoehne began her journalistic career as a correspondent for Bauer Media Group, writing for various publications in Germany including national magazines such as Instyle and Empire, as well as Swiss Airlines magazine. Currently, she is a contributor to TV Movie magazine as their U.S. correspondent, one of Germany’s highest circulated bi-weekly television and movie magazines.

She is a regular contributor on German television channels RTL and ProSieben.