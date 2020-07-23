‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘Strange, New Times’ and a Knife-Wielding Andrew Scott (Video)
San Diego Comic-Con 2020: HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman series to return in the fall
Reid Nakamura | July 23, 2020 @ 1:23 PM
Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 2:14 PM
HBO unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming second season of “His Dark Materials” at the show’s [email protected] panel on Thursday.
The one-and-a-half minute clip gives a first look at the new world of Cittàgaze, as well as some of the new characters for the second season, including “Fleabag” and “Sherlock” alum Andrew Scott as explorer John Parry.
The second season, which will premiere on HBO this fall, picks up following the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) open a bridge to a new world, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), distraught over the death of her best friend, following him into the unknown. Season 2 finds Lyra in a strange and mysterious abandoned city — Cittàgazze — where she meets Will (Amir Wilson), who is also running from a troubled past.
The Season 2 cast also includes Jade Anouka, Simone Kirby, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The series is executive produced by Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, alongside Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathhurst. Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood of New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger of BBC One also executive produce.
