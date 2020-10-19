Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reunite — er, rise from the dead — in a “Hocus Pocus” reunion special called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” Oct. 30.

Midler teased a sneak peek of the filming on her Instagram and said, “‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces.”

The one-hour reunion special will be hosted by none other than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and will feature the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Mary and Sarah — returning from beyond the grave to once again wreak havoc on a small New England town at the spookiest time of year.

Midler’s photo is a blast from the past — with her, Parker and Najimy looking almost exactly as they did in the 1993 original film, down to the buck teeth and larger-than-life hairdos.

The virtual event takes place at 8 p.m. EST and is a fundraiser for the nature conservancy nonprofit New York Restoration Project. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the NYRP website.

While the original 1993 release of “Hocus Pocus” directed by Kenny Ortega got a stale reception at box offices, it eventually rose to cult classic status and has been a boon for theaters looking to recoup losses during the coronavirus pandemic. TheWrap recently reported that Disney rereleased “Hocus Pocus” earlier this month — and it grossed over $4 million across 2,000 theaters and three weekends.

