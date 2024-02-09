More Hollywood Union Contract Talks Lie Ahead, and Strikes Are Not Off the Table

Just months after WGA and SAG-AFTRA struck big deals on streaming compensation and artificial intelligence protection, several more Hollywood unions are hoping to secure similar concessions — and another strike is not off the table.

On Thursday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) informed members via the group’s new contract negotiation websites that ahead of talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over its two big agreements — the Hollywood Basic Agreement and the Area Standards Agreement — a strike authorization vote may be held.

“The Negotiating Committee is not interested in extending this agreement beyond the July 31 expiration,” the guild told members.