The home at 671 North Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois, is iconic for one major reason: it’s where the 1990 holiday classic “Home Alone” was filmed. The 9,126 square foot house recently hit the market for a cool $5.25 million and has been “reimagined for modern-day luxury.”

The Zillow listing noted that the current homeowners, who bought the house in 2012, “took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces.” As such, the foyer and entry staircase, both of which were featured heavily in the movie, have been “largely unchanged in form and structure.” Since most interior shots for the movie were actually shot at New Trier Township High School, the rest of the home is hardly recognizable to fans of the film.

The hefty price tag comes with plenty of perks, which include a “magazine-worthy gourmet kitchen,” two family rooms, an screened-in porch, two laundry rooms, an attic that has been converted into “a junior primary suite,” a basement with a “fully equipped gym, a recreation space, a full bath, wet bar and a state-of-the-art movie theater,” and “an incredible, state-of-the-art indoor sports court, featuring a true 3-point line, for endless play and fun.”

The current homeowners paid $1,585,000 when they bought the home back in March 2012. The house, which was completely decked out in holiday decor in the spirit of the movie, was rented out on Airbnb over the holidays in 2021 for $25 a stay, and guests were allowed to stay for one night.

You can watch a walkthrough video of the “Home Alone” house below.