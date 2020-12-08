‘Hoops’ Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season

Netflix has cut “Hoops” from its roster after only 1 season.

The animated series starred “New Girl” alum Jake Johnson as a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. It also starred Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, Steve Berg, Rob Riggle, and Sam Richardson.

“Hoops” debuted its one and only season on Aug. 21.

Also Read: Ben Schwartz, Ayo Edebiri to Play Pets Trying to Save the Universe in Netflix Interactive Special 'We Lost Our Human'

Variety first reported on the cancelation.

More to come…