Go Pro Today

Hope Hicks, Aide to President Trump, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hicks was aboard Marine One with Trump on Wednesday

| October 1, 2020 @ 5:48 PM Last Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 5:51 PM
Hope Hicks Trump COVID-19

Getty

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closes aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday as he traveled for the debate and again on Wednesday for a Minnesota rally.

According to Bloomberg, Hicks was experiencing symptoms of the disease.

Also Read: Giuliana Rancic, Vivica Fox Miss E!'s Emmys Pre-Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling.”

More to come …

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
  • Jim Parsons Getty
1 of 85

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity COVID-19 cases.

View In Gallery