Hope Hicks, Aide to President Trump, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closes aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday as he traveled for the debate and again on Wednesday for a Minnesota rally.

According to Bloomberg, Hicks was experiencing symptoms of the disease.

Also Read: Giuliana Rancic, Vivica Fox Miss E!'s Emmys Pre-Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling.”

More to come …