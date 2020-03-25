Hugh Laurie Is ‘Pretty Sure’ He Knows What Dr. House Would Say About Coronavirus

Hugh Laurie isn’t a doctor — but he once played a very, very mean, but very, very smart one on TV: Dr. Gregory House from Fox’s now-ended medical drama “House.” And on Tuesday, Laurie took to Twitter to offer up the advice he believes his alter ego — a brilliant, Vicodin-popping, infectious disease specialist — would have given all of us amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t speak for House, obviously – no one’s written clever words for me to say – but I’m pretty sure he’d tell you it’s not a matter of ‘solving’ Covid,” Laurie, who currently stars on HBO’s “Avenue 5,” tweeted. “This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem. We solve it together by staying apart.”

“House,” which ran from 2004-2012 on Fox, featured Laurie’s House diagnosing the undiagnosable and solving unsolvable medical cases on a weekly basis with his ever-changing team of interns. The character was famous for his ability to think outside the box and notice symptoms other doctors would have missed when diagnosing patients. He’s also well known for his drug addiction and the harsh manner in which he treated everyone, including his patients, which usually led to him uncovering truths about them that helped saved their lives.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, there are a total of 44,183 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 544 deaths from the disease.

And while “House” is no longer on, other TV medical dramas are doing their part to help out as the virus spreads, with shows like Fox’s “The Resident,” NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” all donating medical supplies from their productions to hospitals and health-care workers in need, as there is currently a shortage of masks and other necessary equipment.

See Laurie’s tweet below. (Remember, he’s no medical expert — just trying to think like House.)

