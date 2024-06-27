‘House of the Dragon’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ on the Streaming Top 10

“Trigger Warning” from Netflix secured the No. 3 spot for the week on the Samba chart, with 1.4 million households watching the Jessica Alba action thriller

"House of the Dragon" Season 2 (HBO)

In the battle between the fictional worlds of a reimagined 1800s British high society and the Game of Thrones universe, dragons have soared to their place on top. One week after the premiere of “House of the Dragon” Season 2 and “Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2, Max’s “House of the Dragon” dethroned Netflix’s “Bridgerton” to rank as the most-watched show for the week of June 17-23. It was boosted by the second episode’s release on Sunday, June 23. 

The staying power or “Bridgerton” has been impressive; it has never left the Top 10 over the past month. Last week, when the final four episodes of “Bridgerton’s” split third season arrived, the title again rose back to the top of the chart for the week of June 10 to June 16.

