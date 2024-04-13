Nicolas Cage is back to battling monsters in “Arcadian.” The new family-focused creature feature from Shudder and RLJE Films pits Cage’s post-apocalyptic survivor and his two teenage twin sons (Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins) against night-roving monsters with a creature design unlike anything we’ve seen on screen in recent years.

It’s a Shudder movie, so you can watch it on streaming, right? Well, not quite — at least, not yet. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Arcadian” right now.

When Is the “Arcadian” Release Date?

“Arcadian” arrives exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 12. The film will rollout nationwide into more than 1000 theaters, so you’ve got good odds of finding a screening near you.

Check your local listings for ‘Arcadian’ showtimes and tickets in the links below.

Is “Arcadian” Streaming?

Not yet. The film arrives exclusively in theaters first.

However, IFC Films has already confirmed that “Arcadian” will stream on Shudder and AMC+ later this year.

What Is “Arcadian” About?

It’s Nic Cage and his two at-odds teen sons (played by “It” star Jaeden Martell and “Lost in Space” star Maxwell Jenkins) against hoards of weird, animalistic, flappy-mouthed monsters that only come out at night. Here’s the official synopsis:

“In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.”

Watch the “Arcadian” Trailer