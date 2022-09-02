From playing the Winklevoss twins in “The Social Network” (2010) to starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), Armie Hammer had all but solidified himself as a Hollywood household name before disturbing allegations brought his career to a halt. His exes and his aunt have come forward to describe their experiences with the actor in a new three-episode docuseries called “House of Hammer,” which dives deeper into the Hammer family as a whole and chronicles a dark history.

Here’s how and where to watch the Armie Hammer documentary series.

When Does “House of Hammer” Come Out?

“House of Hammer” releases on Friday, September 2.

Where Is the Docuseries Streaming?

The three-episode docuseries will be available to stream on discovery+.

Who Is in “House of Hammer?”

Women who have come forward in the docuseries include Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison. Armie Hammer is discussed, as is his family, especially Armand, Julian and Michael Hammer, as hinted in the trailer. Armie’s aunt Casey also comes forward to discuss her family’s history and “dark misdeeds.” Michael is Armie’s father and Casey’s brother. Julian was Casey and Michael’s father, and Armand his father, or their grandfather.

What Is “House of Hammer” About?

“Magnify ‘Succession’ a million times and it was my family,” says Casey Hammer in the trailer for “House of Hammer.” Vucekovich and Morrison open the trailer detailing disturbing messages they received from Hammer, some about cannibalism and some about torturous abuse that he wanted to apply to them. Casey traces the twisted nature of her family up the patriarchal side of the Hammer lineage. At the end of the trailer, she says she won’t let the Hammers control her anymore, hinting that she has much more to tell in the series.

The official description is as follows:

Hammer’s meteoric rise to fame came crashing down as victims came forward with disturbing stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies, branding and that was just the beginning. The rape and abuse allegations brought against Armie Hammer in 2021 shocked Hollywood insiders and fans across the globe. This docuseries begins in 2020 at the peak of Hammer’s rise to fame. Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets – ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud – hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.

Each episode will shine a light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations brought against the disgraced actor. Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, “House of Hammer” weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money.

“House of Hammer” is directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs for discovery+. Casey Hammer serves as a consultant.

Watch the Trailer