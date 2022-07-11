Television’s biggest night is slowly approaching. The 2022 Emmy nominations will be announced live, bright and early, on July 12 by JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

This year’s Emmys will celebrate the best in television, and the programs that aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. Fan favorites that have been airing for a few seasons, such as “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” as well as new shows such as “Squid Game” “Abbott Elementary,” are all in contention to bring home the gold.

But how do you watch the Emmy nominations live? All your questions are answered below.

What Time Are the 2022 Emmy Nominations Announced?

The Emmy nominations announcement begins July 12 at 8:30m PST/11:30am EST.

Where to Watch the Emmy Nominations Online

You can stream the Emmy nominations announcement live on Emmys.com/nominations or in the YouTube video below.

Are the Emmy Nominations on TV?

No, the announcement will broadcast strictly via Emmys.com/nominations.

Which Categories Will Be Announced?

The categories that will be announced at 8:30am PST are as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series

Drama Series Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

in a Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

When Are the 2022 Emmyas?

The 74th Emmys air Monday, September 12 on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

Watch the 2022 Emmy Nominations Livestream

You can watch the Emmy nominations livestream in the video below.