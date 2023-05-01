It’s that time of year again, Hollywood’s highest-profile celebrities and entertainment leaders are getting primped, polished and propped-up for fashion’s biggest night. Though not everyone gets an invite, viewers can expect to see some of their show biz faves, including Jessica Chastain, Gig Hadid, Jenna Ortega, Ke Huy Quan, Robert Pattison and more walk the red carpet in their most embellished outfits.

This year’s theme will honor the late and fashionably great Karl Lagerfeld, his contributions to the fashion Industry as well as the opening of The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The evening’s official co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour.

It all starts Monday night at 6:30 p.m. EST, and Vogue, once again, will be hosting the event with La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Choe Fineman serving as livestream hosts. Emma Chamberlain is returning as Vogue’s special correspondent.

Here’s everything you need ton know about how to watch the 2023 Met Gala:

When Is the Met Gala?

The 2023 Met Gala is on Monday, May, 2023, and it starts at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where Will the 2023 Met Gala Take Place?

The 2023 Met Gala takes place in New York, City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Where Can I Watch the 2023 Met Gala Online?

The 2023 Met Gala will be livestreamed across several of Vogue’s digital platforms, including Instagram, Vogue.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. E! will also be covering the 2023 Met Gala from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST, and if you have a cable provider, it can be watch on E!’s live coverage on NBC.com or the platform’s app.

Who Is the Host for the 2023 Met Gala?

For the third year in a row, Vogue Magazine will be hosting the official Met Gala red carpet.

Who Are the Livestream Hosts for the 2023 Met Gala?

La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Choe Fineman are set to host the Met Gala live stream this year for the 2023 Met Gala. Emma Chamberlain is returning as Vogue’s special correspondent.

What Is the Theme for the 2023 Met Gala?

This year, Met Gala will be honoring the opening of The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The theme pays homage to the fashion contributions of Karl Lagerfeld, a German fashion designer, creative director, artist and photographer. He is best known for his previous work as the creative director of French fashion house, Chanel, which her served as from 1983 until his death in February 2019.

Who Will Be in Attendance at the 2023 Met Gala?

Some of the expected guests to attend the 2023 Met Gala are Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more.

What Is the Met Gala for/About?

The Met Gala is a high-profile fundraiser event for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and it was founded by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948t. For third year in a row, it’s been hosted by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. The money raised at the ball goes toward the museum’s costume institute, which honors the fashion history and cares for more than 30,000 pieces of apparel and visual artworks.