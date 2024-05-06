It’s Met Gala time again, that magical night when celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Jared Leto don the most outrageous and daring outfits in the name of art. And clicks.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Gala, which will be held, as usual, at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Is the Met Gala streaming?

Yes, the exclusive livestream starts at 6 p.m. ET at Vogue.com. The live feed will also be available on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube accounts.

E! will also be livestreaming the red capet on X, TikTok, Instagram and Peacock.

The Associated Press will also livestream their coverage from the nearby Mark Hotel — where several stars get ready — beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET on YouTube and APNews.com.

Which celebrities will be at the Met Gala?

Expect to see Gala regulars Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, who co-chaired the event along with rapper Bad Bunny and “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has personal approval of the star-studded guest list always attends. Past guests have included Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme for the red carpet is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by British author J.G. Ballard. (Ballard’s other books include “Empire of the Sun,” “High-Rise” and “Crash,” all of which have been made into movies.)

The current exhibit is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” so expect a lot of florals and princesses. Andrew Bolton, the curator-in-charge at the Costume Institute, chooses the theme each year.

Was the Gala close to be being canceled because of a strike?

Yes, just hours before the Met Gala the Condé Nast Union — which represents Vogue writers — and the magazine’s management came to a tentative agreement so that the show could go on.

“On behalf of the management bargaining committee and leaders throughout the business, we are pleased to come to tentatively agreed terms on a contract with the union,” read a statement from management shared with TheWrap on Monday.

“We are happy to have a contract that reflects and supports our core values — our content and journalism,” the statement continued. “Our commitment to diversity and professional development; our industry-leading hiring practices and our competitive wages and benefits.”