How to Watch ‘Retribution’: Is the Liam Neeson Movie Streaming?

You’d think by now, bad guys know not to threaten Liam Neeson and his family.

In his latest action thriller “Retribution,” Neeson reprises a role that he does very well: a dad who will go to any length to protect his children.

This time, his special skill is driving. Check out the logline below:

When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

Here’s where you can watch “Retribution”:

When did “Retribution” come out?

“Retribution” opened wide in North America on August 25, 2023.

Is “Retribution” in theaters or streaming?

“Retribution” was released only in theaters and Imax. You can buy tickets here.

What is “Retribution” about?

Liam Neeson plays Matt Turner, a father of two who must comply with a caller who instructs him to follow his demands, otherwise, he and his children will be blown up by the bombs under their seats.

Who is in the “Retribution” cast?

The cast for the film includes:

Liam Neeson as Matt Turner, a father of two

Jack Champion as Zach Turner, Matt’s teenage son

Lilly Aspell as Emily Turner, Matt’s young daughter

Embeth Davidtz as Heather Turner, Matt’s wife

Matthew Modine as Anders Muller, Matt’s best friend

Noma Dumezweni as Angela Brickmann, an investigator

Arian Moayed as Sylvain

What is “Retribution” rated?

“Retribution” is rated R for language and violence.

What do the “Retribution” reviews say?

“Retribution” has mixed reviews, with a 28% critics rating and 62% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the “Retribution” trailer