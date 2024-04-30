New Line Nabs Josh Gad’s Chris Farley Biopic Starring Paul Walter Hauser

Lorne Michaels and Erin David are producing

Chris Farley and Paul Walter Hauser
Chris Farley and Paul Walter Hauser (Credit: Getty Images)

In a highly competitive situation, New Line Cinema has landed the Chris Farley biopic starring Paul Walter Hauser and to be directed by Josh Gad, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Lorne Michaels and Erin David are producing via their Broadway video banner.

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber will write the screenplay based on the New York Times best-selling biography “The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts” by Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby.

The project has the blessing of the Farley family.

The biopic marks the second major package Warner Bros. has landed this week after landing Margot Robbie vehicle “Avengelyne.”

Chris Farley was a legendary comedian on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1997. He played hilarious characters like an excited Bears fan, a clueless motivational speaker, an unprepared talk show host and most notably a Chippendales dancer with Patrick Swayze. Farley starred in comedies with David Spade, including “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep.” Other credits include 1994 “Airheads,” 1997’s “Beverly Hills Ninja” and posthumously in 1998’s “Almost Heroes.”

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

