The coronation of King Charles III, the ceremony in which he and Camilla will officially be crowned as King and Queen, takes place Saturday, May 6 in the U.K. Westminster Abbey in London.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch, who’s covering, and who’s expected to attend.

Is the coronation streaming?

Yes, the coronation will be live-streamed via the Royal Family’s YouTube channel and also on CNN.com, which will not require a cable login for the occasion. ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox News will also be streaming via their online affiliates, such as NBCU’s E! Online.

What time will the coronation begin?

Live coverage on broadcast and cable TV begins at 10 a.m. BST/ 5 a.m. EDT/ 2 a.m. PDT and will run for five hours. The King’s Procession, which brings Charles and Camilla to Westminster Abbey in a modernized horse-drawn carriage, will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time. The coronation itself starts at 11 a.m.

Which networks and anchors will be covering?

ABC’s coverage will be anchored by “Good Morning America” co-hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer; on CBS, the hosts are Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor of “CBS Saturday Morning,” with experts such as royal biographer and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown; Anderson Cooper will chair CNN’s coverage; Martha MacCallum and FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt will cover for Fox News, with Piers Morgan joining from outside Buckingham Palace; and NBC’s coverage will be led by “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

Who is expected to be there?

Members of the royal family — yes, including Prince Harry — are expected to be there, although his wife Meghan will stay in California, The Telegraph reports. Several heads of state from around the globe, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, will attend, but President Joe Biden is sending First Lady Jill Biden in his stead.

The following celebrities will also be in attendance: Tom Cruise, Rowan Atkinson, David and Victoria Beckham, “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley, fashion designer Stella McCartney, Australian musician Nick Cave, Edward “Bear” Grylls, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and “EastEnders” actress Rose Lucinda Ayling-Ellis. And, as previously announced, Winnie the Pooh.

Which musicians are performing?

A coronation concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday night. Monday, May 8, is a bank holiday in the U.K.