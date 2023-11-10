How to Watch the New MCU Movie ‘The Marvels’

You’re going to have to head to the theater if you want to see “The Marvels,” which brings together the superhero trio Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Photon (Teyonah Parris).

The movie, which was directed by Nia DaCosta, also sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the latest MCU Phase 5 film.

When does “The Marvels” open in theaters?

Yes, the movie opens in theaters across the country on Nov. 10.

Is “The Marvels” Streaming on Disney+?

Not yet, but it could debut on the streamer as early as December or as late as February.

What is “The Marvels” About?

When Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, investigates a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes, crime-fighting teenager Kamala Khan, who goes by Ms. Marvel, and former astronaut Monica Rambeau, who’s now known as Photon. Together they form The Marvels, and face off against a power-hungry alien named Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton of “Fresh Meat” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

When Does “The Marvels” Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

“The Marvels” takes place after the events of the Marvel Disney+ shows “WandaVision,” “Ms. Marvel,” and, of course, 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

Which Marvel shows do I need to watch before “The Marvels”?

We put together this handy guide to get you up to speed on which TV series and movies in the MCU factor into “The Marvels.” It includes the first “Captain Marvel,” movie and the TV Series “Ms. Marvel,” “Secret Invasion,” and “WandaVision.”

Where can I stream the first “Captain Marvel” movie?

The 2019 movie is streaming on Disney+, as are “Ms. Marvel,” “Secret Invasion” and “WandaVision.”

What is “The Marvels” rated?

It’s rated PG-13 for action and violence, as well as brief language.