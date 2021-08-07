How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally coming to a close Sunday after four years of anticipation, an extra year of COVID delays and a month of fierce competition.

But the games aren’t over just yet. There will be medal-round track & field, volleyball, water polo, boxing, handball and basketball events throughout the day.

Little is known about the Closing Ceremony other than its theme, which was shared by the International Olympic Committee: “Worlds We Share,” which it says represents “the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.”

“Even if we cannot be together, we can share the same moment, and that is something that we will never forget,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) statement read. “It is this salient message which we believe will create a Closing Ceremony that will open the door to a brighter future.”

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8. at 8 p.m. local time, meaning that U.S. coverage will commence at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock. The rebroadcast will play at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here is a full breakdown of NBC’s programming for the day:

2 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: End of Olympics programming – USA

7 a.m. ET: Live Closing Ceremony coverage – Peacock

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: Coverage on “Tokyo Gold” – NBC

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET: Primetime Closing Ceremony – NBC

There will still be no fans present at the Closing Ceremony — this was the first ever Olympics without spectators — although there may be some protesters outside. Hundreds protested at the Opening Ceremony, citing the Games’ proceeding on in spite of the fact that Japan is currently in a state of emergency.

Even with considerable precautions, coronavirus cases soared in Tokyo throughout the competition. Almost 100 virus cases were tied to the Olympics before the Opening Ceremony even started and the figures have only increased since then, with daily COVID infections topping 5,000 this week.

Many athletes have already traveled back to their home countries due to crowd control protocols requiring athletes to leave Japan within 48 hours of “the completion of their competition or when they are eliminated (whichever is sooner).”

However, there will still be some Olympians on-hand for the ceremonial march. U.S. javelin thrower and four-time Olympian Kara Winger was voted by her Team USA peers to carry the flag in the ceremony. The American athletes in attendance will wear nautical-style white jackets with blue collars by Ralph Lauren. The jackets were designed and manufactured over a year ago for the Ceremony’s original 2020 date.

As for other countries, gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in the all-around and gold on vault, will carry the flag for Brazil. Texas-born sprinter Marcell Jacobs, winner of the men’s 100-meter race, will carry Italy’s flag.

As is the tradition, the ceremony will conclude with the Olympic flag will be handed off from Japan to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Let’s hope we’re all still around for that.