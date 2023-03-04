Hugh Grant says his sons are training with a professional self-defense instructor and jokes that he is now concerned for his own safety and his sons’ classmates.

In a sit-down interview with the Associated Press, the “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” star explained that his boys are learning self-defense, which is a good thing, but at the same time, they might might be learning a little too much.

“I now have a trained killer who comes to the house, once a week to teach my sons to kill,” Grant said with a grin. “My wife thinks it’s good they can defend themselves, but the guy is clearly demented.”

The British actor said he sometimes asks the instructor if he’s going “too far” with the boys, and he’s ensured that’s not the case. Nonetheless, Grant does have some reservations.

“Then, I’m walking my son to school, and he’s like, ‘Daddy, you do realize that I can make you unconscious for 30 seconds,'” Grant said. “I said, don’t do that. Don’t do it to the boys at school.”

Grant added, “I’m terrified he will. He knows how to press your jugular and stuff like that.”

