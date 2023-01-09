Hugh Jackman is officially putting any rumors or speculation of him using steroids while playing Wolverine to bed. According to the actor, he never used the performance enhancing drug because he was deterred by the possible side effects.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace for his HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” released over the weekend, the host pointed out that, after nine movies playing Wolverine and one more on the way with “Deadpool 3,” some fans have “wondered” over the years: “Did he juice? Did he take steroids?”

“You got so jacked for these movies,” Wallace said.

At that, Jackman appeared thoroughly amused, laughing and noting that steroids weren’t an overly appealing option.

“No. I love my job, and I love Wolverine — I got to be careful what I say here, but, I had been told, anecdotally, what the side effects are of that, and I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much,'” Jackman said with a laugh. “So no, I just do it the old school way.”

The actor joked that he’s eaten more than his fair share of chickens over the course of playing the hero, and took a moment to apologize to all vegans, vegetarians and the chicken community themselves.

At the moment, Jackman is starring in “The Music Man” on Broadway, which, Wallace pointed out, is pretty different than training for a superhero movie. So, when asked how Jackman plans to get back in shape for “Deadpool 3,” in which he’ll be returning one final time as Wolverine, Jackman explained that he has a rigorous six-month plan in place.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time. So, we have six months from when I finish [‘The Music Man’] to when I start filming,” Jackman explained. “And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months. And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing about eight shows a week being on Broadway, singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”

You can watch Jackman’s full comments in the video above.