Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Hugh Jackman’s Oscar Diss: ‘Deepfakes’ in ‘Spirited’ Would ‘Love to Perform’

After Hugh Jackman begged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday not to nominate Ryan Reynolds’s standout song in the Apple TV+ musical “Spirited” for Best Original Song, Reynolds respectfully disagreed — and called Jackman out.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Jackman sung the praises of “Spirited” and its co-stars, as well as the songwriting duo of Pasek & Paul, who Jackman worked with on “The Greatest Showman.” That said, he begged the Academy not to let Reynolds and the song “Good Afternoon” from the film make it past the Oscar shortlist.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said. “I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’ and trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

Reynolds responded shortly thereafter, jokingly revealing that the nomination wouldn’t be for him and Will Ferrell, who performed the song with Reynolds in the movie, but for the people who actually handled the musical number.

“Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars,” Reynolds tweeted.

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

In a second tweet responding to the video, Reynolds also called out Jackman for dubbing the third “Deadpool” film as “Wolverine and Deadpool,” to which Jackman enthusiastically replied, “It’s catchy, right!?”