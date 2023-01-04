Hugh Jackman begged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday not to nominate Ryan Reynolds and a standout number in his Apple musical “Spirited” for Best Original Song.

The “Logan” star said he wanted to share a positive message for the new year, “but recent events have made that impossible,” referring to the fact that “Good Afternoon,” sung by Reynolds, was just shortlisted for Best Original Song.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I have to spend a year with him shooting [the third] ‘Deadpool’ [film],” Jackman explained. “Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

(Jackman announced in September that he will reprise his role of Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel.)

“Spirited,” an Apple Originals holiday film that costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, did play for one week in Los Angeles before its release on Apple TV+, so it is eligible for Oscar consideration, per the Academy’s rules. “Good Afternoon” was written by Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick, so they would be the ones earning a nomination, not Reynolds, although it could still mean an invite to, say, sing it at the Oscars. (Plus, it turns out, the core subject matter of the song was his idea in the first place!)

“So, just to recap, love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin,” Jackman finishes in the video. “But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please,” Jackman concluded in his video.

Watch it below.