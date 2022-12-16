Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited" (2022)

Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart

by | December 16, 2022 @ 5:36 PM

Disney+ is getting most of the seasonal action, though, with its ”Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special“

In a crowded field of top movies on streaming, two slots went to holiday-inspired movies.

“Spirited” on Apple TV+ ranked seventh overall for the weekend. The Christmas musical, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, has been a holiday hit for Apple, with the film ranking among the 10 most-streamed movies each week since its release last month, per Whip Media’s viewership data, which is based on the responses of U.S. users of the TV Time app, its movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television.

