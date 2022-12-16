Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart

Disney+ is getting most of the seasonal action, though, with its ”Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special“

“Spirited” on Apple TV+ ranked seventh overall for the weekend. The Christmas musical, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, has been a holiday hit for Apple, with the film ranking among the 10 most-streamed movies each week since its release last month, per Whip Media’s viewership data, which is based on the responses of U.S. users of the TV Time app, its movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

In a crowded field of top movies on streaming, two slots went to holiday-inspired movies.

Amazon Prime Video also got in on the holiday theme with “Something From Tiffany’s,” its new rom-com starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”), which take eighth place this week.

Disney+, though, is getting the lion’s share of the holiday action with its “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.” It had been the top-ranked movie the previous two weeks before getting bumped by Netflix’s “Bullet Train.”

Overall, it was a nice week for Netflix. The streaming giant dominated the latest Whip Media movie ranker, with six of the 10 most-streamed movies in the U.S. last weekend coming from Netflix.

That includes “Bullet Train,” the top-ranked film of the weekend. The Brad Pitt action flick hit Netflix earlier this month and has been a strong performer for the service immediately. In its first week on Netflix, “Bullet Train” was the third most-streamed movie, according to Whip Media, before moving up to the No. 1 spot this past weekend.

Peacock, meanwhile, came in third place for the weekend thanks to “Ticket to Paradise.” The Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com was a hit at the box office — nearly tripling its $60 million budget — and that momentum looks to have carried over now that it’s available to stream.

10 top movies on streaming, U.S., Dec. 9-11, 2022 (Whip Media)

From there, it was a steady stream of Netflix movies, with five of the remaining seven spots claimed by the service. That included “Emily the Criminal,” the fifth most-watched movie of the week, which stars Aubrey Plaza as a woman grappling with massive student loan debt who turns to an elaborate credit card scam to get by. Plaza’s high-profile run on “The White Lotus” recently, plus the movie’s strong reviews from critics, looked to give it a boost following a modest box office run.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.