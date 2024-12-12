IATSE Creates Industry Firearms Expert Roles, Appoints Larry Zanoff and Brook Yeaton

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has created a pair of new roles to increase firearm safety on-set.

The union appointed industry veterans Larry Zanoff and Brook Yeaton on Thursday as the first Industry Firearms Experts for the entertainment labor union. IATSE, which represents over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craft people in the industry, has now taken a heightened precaution in protecting its members.

These two advisory roles will work closely with IATSE’s negotiating committee to address and mitigate firearm safety issues in the industry. The pair will also represent the union at key industry forums, legislative hearings and regulatory matters that require expert opinions or testimony from entertainment trade professionals.

“I am honored to be selected by my peers for this position, and look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to this new role assisting my fellow members and industry colleagues in maintaining the highest level of safety on set,” Zanoff said in a Thursday statement, while Yeaton added, “Weapon safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Both appointees have specialized knowledge on firearm safety. Zanoff has a background in law enforcement, combat service and a degree in gunsmithing. He has also worked extensively as a motion picture armorer and has even appeared on “Hollywood Weapons and Gun Stories.” Yeaton has been a member of IATSE for over 30 years as both a property master and armorer on shows like “NCIS: New Orleans” and “The Wire” and has also exhibited leadership qualities, serving as the president of local 478.

Firearm safety in Hollywood has come under increased public scrutiny since the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021. During rehearsals on-set in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin fired a shot from a prop gun that killed the cinematographer. The gun was not supposed to be loaded with live ammunition.

Baldwin’s case has since been dismissed because the prosecution withheld evidence; however, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March.

While IATSE hasn’t appointed Industry Firearm Experts formally in the past, the union said expert input is always gathered and incorporated into the union’s contracts based on conversations with the negotiating committee.