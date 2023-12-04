Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is headed home this week.

Beginning Tuesday, you can watch the epic at home. While it is an Apple Original Films production, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will first be available on various PVOD platforms. It will stream globally on Apple TV+ at a later date.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on the bestselling nonfiction book by David Grann, is set in 1920s Oklahoma, home of the Osage Nation reservation. Of course, nobody knew that allotted reservation was the most oil-rich land in the country. This led to a conspiracy where white men would marry into Osage families and murder their wives to get what is known as “head rights” to the land and its oil. The orchestrated murders became known as the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays a white man who marries an indigenous woman (Lily Gladstone) for love but also gets lured into the scheme. Robert De Niro plays his villainous uncle, one of the architects of the conspiracy, who claims to love the Osage people but also has no problem organizing their murders. Jesse Plemons plays an FBI agent sent by J. Edgar Hoover to investigate the killings, uncovering the web of treachery.

Since its October release, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has collected sterling reviews and has recently been perched atop several top 10 lists, including Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson’s lists in the New York Times and Richard Brody’s in The New Yorker. It also won Best Film from the New York Film Critics Circle, with Gladstone also winning Best Actress.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be available on your favorite PVOD platform on Tuesday, Dec. 5.