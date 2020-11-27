Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

After spending much of the year taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio in September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from each other.

The comedian spent much of the fall railing against President Donald Trump — and touting his prescient predictions that the Republican would refuse to concede the election even if he lost (as he did, decisively) or voluntarily leave the White House.

In his Nov. 20 episode — his last new episode of 2020 — he touched on a related subject: What to do about Trump’s supporters who, for now, seem intractably unwilling to accept that Joe Biden defeated their candidate and will take office in January despite the Trump campaign’s many so-far-unsuccessful legal challenges.

In his “New Rules” segment, Maher suggested taking a page from the NXIVM cult scandal and the story of how actress Catherine Oxenberg managed to save her daughter, India, from it, and “‘hate the cult, love the cultist.'”

“She didn’t scream at her daughter that she was stupid. She didn’t cut her off. She just kept trying to remind her of who she used to be,” Maher said. “I think we need to try that on QAnon. You know, the ones who believe that rich liberals are running a massive pedophile ring and eat babies and in some cases are really lizard people wearing a human mask. And they were sure that Trump was going to win re-election.”

“Understand they have been through a traumatic event. Their savior, their strongest, smartest, manliest hunk of a leader who ever lived just got his ass kicked by the 2,000-year-old man. So don’t gloat, don’t even try to argue, because arguing with cult people only makes it worse,” Maher said. “If there’s hope, it’s not in any of the words that were communicated. It’s in here,” referring to her heart.

Maher signed off for the year with that truly heartfelt commentary — but promised to return in January. On January 17, in fact, just ahead of the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United states.