‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed by HBO Through 2024

HBO has renewed “Real Time With Bill Maher” for two more seasons, which will take the Friday late-night talk show through 2024 and Season 21. In addition to airing on premium-cable channel HBO, “Real Time With Bill Maher” also streams on SVOD (subscriber video on-demand) service HBO Max.

“After 19 seasons, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement on Friday. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at ‘Real Time.'”

“I’m thrilled to be signing such a fabulous deal with the bestest network,” Maher added. “What can I say – beginner’s luck!”

Always the comedian.

The “Real Time” format kicks off with an opening monologue, which gives way to roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

“Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher,” the predecessor to “Real Time With Bill Maher,” aired on Comedy Central from 1993 to 1997 before moving to ABC through 2002. But Bill’s not exactly, shall we say, broadcast network material.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989. To date, he has starred in 11 solo specials there, including hour-long shows “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma,” “Bill Maher: Live from D.C.,” “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong,” “The Decider,” “I’m Swiss,” “Victory Begins at Home,” “Be More Cynical,” “The Golden Goose Special” and “Stuff That Struck Me Funny.” He’s also done two half-hour stand-up specials there, plus the specials “30 Seconds Over Washington” and “Comic Relief VI(TM).”

“Real Time With Bill Maher” is executive produced by Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is co-executive producer, Matt Wood is producer and Paul Casey is director.