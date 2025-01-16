J. Paul Getty Trust and Other Arts Organizations Partner for $12 Million Fire Relief Fund

A coalition of major arts organizations and philanthropists in Los Angeles led by the J. Paul Getty Trust announced Wednesday a $12 million relief fund for local artists affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund has been established for arts workers in all disciplines who have lost residences, studios, or livelihoods or have otherwise been impacted by the fires. The fund will be administered by the Center for Cultural Innovation, an intermediary that has long provided funding, advocacy, and research support on behalf of individuals in the arts.

Beginning Monday, January 20, artists can apply for an emergency grant at CCIArts.org. The process is designed to get funds to impacted individuals as rapidly as possible, but might eventually be applied to longer-term needs.

“People around the world are watching in horror as vast areas of Los Angeles burn, but this regional tragedy has global cultural repercussions,” says Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, said in a statement.

“Amid the losses suffered by the artists and arts workers who so strongly define LA, Getty is grateful to the many partners, local, national, and international, who have come together to meet the urgent needs of this community,” Fleming continued.

In addition to a number of museums and foundations, several of Hollywood’s biggest names have also contributed, including Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson’s foundation.

The entire list of contributing organizations and individuals can be found here. You can also donate via the Getty’s site.

The Getty Villa and the Getty Museum in Brentwood were both in the path of the Palisades Fire last week. They was temporarily closed and evacuated but emerged without significant damage.