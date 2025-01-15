Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges $1 Million to LA Wildfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio pledged to donate $1 million with his nature conservation organization Re:wild to support the post-fire recovery efforts in his hometown of Los Angeles.

“The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city,” the Academy Award-winner wrote in a post to his Instagram story Wednesday. “I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts. Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society and SoCal Fire Fund – organizations providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most.”

The “Titanic” actor shared links to the six organizations to his 60.8 million followers on Instagram.

Several Hollywood studios and corporations have also donated funds to L.A. wildfire recovery efforts. Warner Bros. Discovery committed $15 million for immediate response and rebuilding efforts. Netflix donated $10 million. The Walt Disney Company pledged $15 million to immediate response and rebuilding efforts.

YouTube and Google partnered up to donate $15 million to organizations like the American Red Cross and Emergency Network Los Angeles. Twelve professional Los Angeles sports teams—Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks—banded together to donate more than $8 million to wildfire relief organizations.

Other celebrities have stepped up to support fire relief efforts. Beyoncé committed a total of $2.5 million in fire relief, with the donation going to families in Altadena and Pasadena. Eva Longoria announced she would give $1 million of a $50 million award she received from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last year to support fire recovery.

DiCaprio committed his donation in partnership with his nature conservation impact organization Re:wild. The company aims to bring together “Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies, and the public to protect and rewild.”

