SAG-AFTRA Donates $1 Million for Wildfires Relief

SAG-AFTRA will donate $1 million to relieve members of the actors union who are struggling in the wake of the devastating wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles, the group announced on Saturday.

“As longtime residents of Los Angeles ourselves, we’ve personally been affected by the fires and feel deeply for others experiencing this tragedy,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a joint statement. “In addition to all of the first responders, we want to thank and recognize our broadcast journalist members who are out every day battling to bring this important news to the world.”

The group said the donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund will make sure funds are immediately available to assist members and to help those struggling to cope with the fires’ aftermath. SAG-AFTRA also posted a list of resources on the Los Angeles Local webpage.

The statement continued: “These are particularly stressful times. Stress compromises the immune system so we must be mindful of taking measures to support our health. We are hopeful that you and your loved ones stay safe. We will get through this, together.”

As of Saturday morning, nearly 180,000 people were under evacuation orders in the fires that have wreaked unprecedented destruction in greater Los Angeles. Evacuation warnings had spread east of the north-south 405 Freeway, a critical corridor which so far had been a bulwark between the Palisades blaze – which has consumed 22,660 acres – and the interior neighborhoods of West L.A.