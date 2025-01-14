All the Major Hollywood Studios and Companies Donating to LA Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, many major studios have offered donations and aid to help support recovery efforts. The current death toll, as of Sunday evening, is 24. Over 150,000 people have been displaced with many people losing their homes. Currently, over 12,000 structures have been damaged. As the fires continue, Hollywood studios are finding ways to contribute and help the community. Below is a current roundup of the pledges that have been made so far.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery committed $15 million for immediate response and rebuilding efforts, a company spokesperson announced Monday.

“For the more than one thousand impacted employees, we are continuing

to help by paying for hotel rooms and temporary housing, rental cars,

meals, counseling, and are establishing an onsite emergency relief

center,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our studio has called Burbank home for more than 100 years, and we are focused on what needs to be done to help those impacted rebound from this disaster and rebuild in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Comcast NBCUniversal

Comcast NBCUniversal is donating a total of $10 million dollars towards wildfire relief. The company announced in a statement on Monday that they are giving $2.5 million in funding as an inaugural corporate partner to the Habitat of Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative.

The company said additional contributions will be made to organizations offering ground support including short and long-term assistance. These corporations include the American Red Cross, Entertainment Industry Foundation SoCal Fire Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

Netflix

Netflix also announced on Monday that the company will be donating $10 million to aid fire relief efforts. According to a statement made by co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the donations will be split between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Community Fund Wildfire Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund.

The company also said they will be directly assisting employees who have been impacted by the fires with housing needs as well as double-matching any employee charitable contributions through the company’s employee giving program.

The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company said they will be donating $15 million to immediate response and rebuilding efforts. They said that donations will be distributed to organizations including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others. The company is also offering assistance for any employees directly impacted by the fires.

In a statement, CEO Bob Iger touched on the profound impact Los Angeles has had on the company.

“Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dream and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world,” Iger said. “We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.”

Paramount

Paramount has donated $1 million dollars to help aid wildfire relief efforts. Their donations will be split between organizations like the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is offering aid to employees who have been directly impacted by the fires. TheWrap learned that Warner Bros. Discovery has had over 1,300 employees impacted by the fire and at least 20 staffers have lost their homes. The company has set up a hotline to help employees get hotel rooms and meals while they have to be evacuated.

Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation has also donated $1 million dollars to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire relief fund. The company is also encouraging viewers to help donate to efforts during broadcasts.

The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $1 million dollars to help support music professionals who have been impacted and have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. In a statement made by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, he said how he hopes their efforts will help the community.



“The music community is being so severely impacted, but we will come together as an industry to support one another,” Mason Jr. said. “Our organizations exist to serve music people because music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we hope the broader industry will now rally to this cause.”

Sony

Sony donated $5 million dollars to support relief and rebuilding efforts. The company didn’t specify which organizations it would be contributing to but stressed a focus on supporting first responders and community relief.

Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and president and COO Hiroki Totoki shared a joint statement, saying, “Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years. Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community.”

Amazon

Amazon announced it would be donating $10 million dollars to relief efforts through its entertainment division. The division includes Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as Ring and Whole Foods Market.

The company said it would be donating directly to national and local disaster organizations including the American Red Cross of Southern California, FireAid, MusiCares Fire Relief Effort, The Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Small Business Relief/Recovery Fund along with many others.

Amazon also shared that to date the company has donated over 145,000 essential items to 17 local organizations working on the fire response. Amazon will also deploy their AWS cloud technology, which includes drone support that are meant to help emergency responders understand and react to the ongoing wildfire containment.